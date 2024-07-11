The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most disappointing teams in the National League. Even though they have won back-to-back road games over the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles and have a 3-game winning streak as they prepare for their series finale at Camden Yards, the Cubs find themselves in last place in the National League Central. While there is hope of a post All-Star break turnaround, the Cubs will have to do it without slugger Cody Bellinger.

The former Dodger and 2019 National League Most Valuable Player suffered a fractured left middle finger in Wednesday night's 4-0 triumph over Baltimore.

Bellinger suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in his top hand while batting against southpaw relief pitcher Cionel Perez. The Cubs star stayed in the game after being hit by the pitch, but he was eventually replaced by Miles Mastrobuoni.

The Cubs placed Bellinger on the Injured List as a result of the fracture. They brought up Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa to take his spot on the roster.

Bellinger, is hitting .269/.331/.410 (107 OPS+) with nine home runs, 37 runs batted in, and five stolen bases. While those numbers are not as productive as Bellinger was in 2023, he has the talent to get hot and carry the team.

Bellinger injury could put crimp in team's trade plans

However, with the Cubs in last place as the trade deadline approaches, there has been significant thought that Bellinger could be traded in a deal that could have brought the Cubs significant assets for the future.

Series victories have been rarities for the Cubs since the early part of the season. They beat the Los Angeles Angels in 2 of 3 last weekend and winning 2 games in a row against the Orioles means they have won this series, but they had not won a 3- or 4-game series since early May prior to the victory over the Angels.

The Cubs have been dogged by a lack of hitting this season, and they expected Bellinger to put up numbers similar to what he accomplished last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .307./357/.525 for the Cubs in 2023 and he hammered 26 home runs while driving in 97 runs. He also scored 95 ruins and stole 20 bases for a Cubs team that appeared headed for a spot in the National League playoffs until they collapsed in September.

They hired former Brewers manager Craig Counsell in the offseason, and the Cubs were expected to battle Milwaukee for first place in the division. Instead, they have regressed quite a bit this season and that's why they could be sellers at the trade deadline.

Playoff aspirations appear dim for Cubs

The Cubs are 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets, and that team sits in the third and final National League Wild Card spot at the moment. However, the Cubs would have to climb over five other teams in addition to the Mets to put themselves in a potential playoff postion.

After the Cubs finish their series with the Orioles, they will fly to St. Louis to take on the archrival Cardinals in a 3-game series.