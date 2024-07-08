While the Chicago Cubs are struggling to stay in the playoff race, they have undoubtedly found a star in starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. His efforts have now put him on an exclusive list in Cubs franchise history.

By being voted to the All-Star Game, Imanaga joined Sam Jones (1955) as the only Chicago rookie pitchers to earn the distinction, via Elias Sports Bureau. Furthermore, Imanaga became the first Cubs rookie pitcher to be elected to the All-Star Game since rookie rules were first established in 1958.

The left-hander earned his All-Star nomination by pitching to a 7-2 record with a 3.16 ERA and a 92/15 K/BB ratio over his first 16 major league starts. He has the most innings pitched on the team and the fourth-lowest ERA. Furthermore, Imanaga leads the Cubs in strikeouts.

He has been a godsend for Chicago's rotation after signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the team. Imanaga's addition has catapulted the Cubs to having the 12th-best ERA in the league at 3.91. While various options will make things trickier, the club is hoping he can continue being a beacon of light in the rotation through 2029.

However, Imanaga's success has not rubbed off on the rest of the team. At 42-49, Chicago is 11 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. They'll need more than just strong pitching once every five days to make some true noise.

But that is a problem for the team. For now, Chicago is celebrating Shota Imanaga's latest achievement. His acclimation to the Cubs has made him a fan favorite and has always inscribed his name into the team's record books.

State of Cubs' pitching rotation

While Imanaga is leading the way, one of the Cubs' biggest strengths has been their pitching rotation. Justin Steele leads the team with a 2.95 ERA over his 13 starts. His 77/18 K/BB ratio is sure to open eyes as well.

Jameson Tailon is right behind him with a 2.99 ERA and a 65/17 K/BB ratio. Although, his name has come up in trade rumors as the Cubs consider entering the deadline as sellers. If he remains in Chicago though, he will continue being a valued member of the rotation.

Javier Assad is on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain. But before going down he held a 3.04 ERA and a 79/33 K/BB ratio. Ben Brown has joined him on the injured list, but holds a 3.58 ERA and a 64/19 K/BB ratio over his 15 appearances.

Point is, the Cubs have much more to offer pitching wise than Shota Imanaga. But with Chicago's roster up for potential changes, it's good to have options. Whatever ends up happening at the trade deadline, Imanaga will still be the ace of the team's rotation. And he'll be representing the Cubs proudly at this year's All-Star Game.