The Chicago Cubs are facing a decision ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline when it comes to being a buyer or seller, and as of now at 44-49 and 10 games out of the lead in the National League Central, the selling option seems more likely, but that does not mean that outfielder Ian Happ is going anywhere. Happ signed a three-year, $61 million extension last year, and he is in the first year of that extension now, which includes a no-trade clause. He spoke on his desire to stay with the Cubs and win.

“This organization has meant so much to me,” Ian Happ said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “The opportunity I've been given, the honor to represent the city and the uniform, and the history of that, those things mean a lot to me. Not to mention the family aspect of my wife's from Chicago. It's an important place to us. You don't get a lot of security in this game. And it takes a long time to get it.”

Happ has been floated in trade talks before, specifically in 2022, but the Cubs opted to keep him. That seemed like the best opportunity for Chicago to trade him, and Jed Hoyer did not. Now, Happ plans on staying, and he believes that the Cubs are still headed in the right direction, saying he had conversations with Jed Hoyer.

“I was going through the conversations with Jed,” Happ said, via Rosenthal. “I think we're very aligned. I wanted to win here and be part of winning in this franchise. It's just super-important to me.”

It will be an important next few weeks for the Cubs, as they could get closer to .500 and back into the Wild Card race in the National League with some wins. But it could solidify the Cubs as sellers as well.

Who could the Cubs trade at the deadline?

If the Cubs do end up as sellers, they have some pieces that they could trade outside of Happ, who will be there for the long-term. It is not an unfamiliar strategy for the Cubs to sell, as they did so in 2021, trading away staples for the 2016 championship team in Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez.

As far as trade chips this time around, Cody Bellinger is a name that sticks out. He signed a deal that has multiple opt-outs last season, so he could essentially be viewed like a rental. Cody Bellinger also has the versatility to play in the outfield and at first base, so he could be of use for a number of different contenders.

Relief pitcher Hector Neris could be on the block as well, as contenders are always looking for bullpen help. Nico Hoerner could be on the block as well as an infielder who could use a change of scenery. He still could be a valuable player from a defensive standpoint and slot into the bottom third of a lineup for a contending team.

It will be interesting to see what Hoyer has up his sleeve at this deadline.