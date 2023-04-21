Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago Cubs SP Drew Smyly lost a perfect game in truly heartbreaking fashion on Friday. The Cubs left-hander was perfect through seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers before David Peralta stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning. Peralta proceeded to hit a little dribbler in the infield which left Smyly and catcher Yan Gomes running for the ball. The two ultimately collided, leading to an infield hit for Peralta.

Video via Jomboy Media.

THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? pic.twitter.com/AHaiPZ0pA7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2023

The MLB world was stunned given the way Smyly lost the perfect game.

you’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation pic.twitter.com/8WAHFCGlB4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2023

“WOW A PERFECT GAME AND NO HITTER JUST ENDED LIKE THIS,” Ben Verlander wrote.

Rob “Pitching Ninja” Friedman made sure to share the exit velocity on David Peralta’s swinging bunt against the Cubs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“32.9mph Exit velocity,” Friedman wrote.

Jordan Cicchelli displayed sympathy towards fans of the Cubs.

“cubs fans i am so sorry.”

“Fielded this one like the world was going to explode if a perfect game was thrown today,” Jared Carrabis added.

Nevertheless, the Cubs still lead the Dodgers 13-0 as of this story’s publication. Los Angeles earned a win on Thursday to open the series thanks to a James Outman grand slam. The Dodgers’ offense went cold on Friday though, due to the brilliant effort from Drew Smyly.

Smyly ended up finishing six outs shy of throwing MLB’s first perfect game since 2012. His outing was impressive nonetheless, ultimately allowing no runs and just one hit over 7.2 innings pitched. He also struck out 10 Dodgers hitters and gave the Cubs a tremendous opportunity to win the game.