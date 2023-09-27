The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night in the first of a three-game series between the two NL squads from Truist Park. The series marks the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson, who played with the Braves for seven seasons before signing with the Cubs this past offseason.

Some were wondering whether or not Swanson would receive an ovation from Braves fans despite voluntarily leaving the franchise last offseason; however, those concerns were quickly mitigated the first time Swanson stepped up to bat for the first time on Tuesday night and the Truist Park crowd serenaded him with a standing ovation.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A big standing ovation for Dansby Swanson in his return to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8iJ8qMwlpH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 26, 2023

Swanson acknowledged the Braves fans with a tip of his cap before stepping up to the plate.

Dansby Swanson, who originally hails from Kennesaw, Georgia, first joined the Braves in December of 2015 when he was traded there by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had selected him first overall in the previous MLB Draft.

Despite early inconsistencies, Swanson would ultimately work his way to becoming one of the more reliable shortstops in the MLB both hitting the ball as well as defensively. He played a huge role in the Braves' shocking World Series championship victory in the 2021 season.

Following last season's disappointing NLDS exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, Swanson became a free agent and ultimately chose to leave Atlanta in favor of the seven-year, $177 million contract that the Cubs offered him.

Still, if Tuesday night is any indication, Swanson's hometown and former franchise hold no ill will toward their old shortstop.