The Chicago Cubs opted not to sell prior to the MLB trade deadline, instead holding onto players such as Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger who were previously mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs players obviously wanted to win and performed well enough to convince Chicago's front office to keep the team intact. Now, Chicago sits just 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division race. Cubs star Dansby Swanson recently addressed the ball club's decision not to sell, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I just kind of said now is a real important moment in culture setting,” Swanson said. “If we want to be winners here, we can’t just say, ‘All right, we’re going to turn our winner mindset on next year when we feel like we have everything right.’ No. The winning mindset stays at all times.”

Swanson also admitted that he would have been upset if the Cubs sold ahead of the trade deadline.

“You know me. I was like, ‘Golly, if they get rid of people, I’m going to be upset. I’m going to come in guns blazing,'” Swanson stated.

Cubs 2023 season

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Chicago played a mediocre brand of baseball to begin the season at best. Although Cody Bellinger displayed signs of a resurgence and Marcus Stroman emerged as an early-season NL Cy Young candidate, the team was still expected to continue a rebuild.

A July push, however, changed Chicago's plans. The Cubs believe they can win the NL Central. Having a veteran like Dansby Swanson on the roster certainly helps from a winning perspective, as he's a former World Series champion after helping the Atlanta Braves earn a Fall Classic victory in 2021.

Swanson has impressed for the most part during the 2023 season. He was the Cubs' star signing during the offseason and the move has worked out for both sides so far.

Chicago will try to continue climbing the standings in the NL Central.