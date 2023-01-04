By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Eric Hosmer has found a new home. The veteran first basemen is heading to the Chicago Cubs, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Hosmer spent last season with the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, going to Beantown at the trade deadline. The Padres previously tried to include him in the Juan Soto blockbuster, but the 33-year-old exercised his no-trade clause because he didn’t want to go to the Washington Nationals. He was then sent to the Red Sox for a minor-league pitcher and cash.

Hosmer hit .268 with eight homers in 2022 but only slashed .244 in Boston. They designated him for assignment on December 16th and just six days later, released him, paving the way for the former first-round pick to sign elsewhere.

This is a respectable pickup for the Cubs. Hosmer was just fazed out in San Diego even though he showed he can still swing it. In Boston, he missed time with a back injury and the team was looking to move forward with Triston Casas, which led to them cutting ties.

Eric Hosmer is a four-time Gold Glover and should be a nice addition. He’ll likely be their everyday first baseman. The Cubs have made numerous other moves to strengthen the roster in free agency, including the signing of star shortstop Dansby Swanson. On the bump, Chicago inked Jameson Taillon to a deal and also brought back lefty Drew Smyly.

Hosmer is a career .277 hitter and while he doesn’t have a ton of power, the former Kansas City Royal can certainly be a consistent weapon in the middle of the lineup.