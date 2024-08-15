The Chicago Cubs are on the outside looking in on the National League playoffs. They made some minor moves at the trade deadline but Jameson Taillon was a significant name that was in the rumor mill from the Cubs. He spoke with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on the “The Show” podcast about his emotions around the rumors.

“Yeah, it's definitely a little interesting. I remember being in the minor leagues and being thrown around with some trade talks back in the day. But since then, I've never had to deal with in-season stuff like that. It's definitely different,” Taillon said. “It's definitely nice to be wanted. But on the other hand, I think the Cubs have a pretty good roster and it's like a sign that we probably haven't done our job as players to put us in the best position.”

It is certainly understandable for the rumor mill to be a bittersweet place. Taillon signed in Chicago and mentioned on the podcast that he wants to see that contract through. The deal extends through 2026.

While he remains with the Cubs for now, Taillon should understand that the trade rumors are not over. As the Cubs finish out another tough season, could they trade off pieces in the off-season?

Cubs' future with Jameson Taillon

The Cubs sit six games out of the Wild Card and have only a 3.1% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. They have the seventh-highest payroll in baseball but will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They should be looking to trade away valuable pieces to re-tool their team ahead of next season.

Jameson Taillon is an expendable piece because of the emergence of Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old rookie has taken the league by storm, posting a 9-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and 133 ERA+. The Cubs did not have a certified ace on their roster before signing Imanaga, which is why they signed Taillon.

The Cubs also have two young pitchers who are posting better seasons than Taillon. Justin Steele and Javier Assad both have lower ERAs than Taillon and need new contracts after this season. The Cubs should trade Taillon to free up salary to give to their two homegrown pitchers.

They also can take an impactful MLB player from a team that needs a pitcher in the off-season. With Garrett Crochet expected to move this winter, the Cubs could sell Taillon to a team that misses out on Crochet. The Orioles, Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets could all be in the market for Taillon.

Elsewhere on their roster, Cody Bellinger could also be on the move this off-season. He has an opt-out after this season and could test free agency once again. He did not get a long-term deal last year and re-signed with the Cubs. Bellinger has not had as good of a year this year as he did a year ago.

Even if Bellinger opts into another year with the Cubs, they could still move him this off-season and should field offers for their highest-paid player. After another brutal season, the Cubs should look to move Taillon and Bellinger this off-season.