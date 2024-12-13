The Chicago Cubs have made a bold move in acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, and the baseball world is reacting forcefully as the Astros say goodbye to a key performer in their power structure.

The Cubs were lacking in the ability to sustain their offense last season, and the acquisition of Tucker appears to be a move in the right direction. Tucker is known for his ability to hit the ball for prodigious distance and his eye-catching left-handed swing.

The Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith to the Astros, according to a report from ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

The Astros have been one of the American League's most dominant teams for multiple seasons, but this offseason represents change in the team's ability to retain some of their most valuable players.

In addition to losing Tucker, the Astros are expected to say goodbye to slugging third baseman Alex Bregman. If he leaves Houston, it means that two of the team's cornerstone players will have left the team in the same offseason.

While the Astros still have Jose Altuve and slugger Yordan Alvarez, the loss of Tucker and the potential departure of Bregman may be too much for this team to allow them to sustain their success. The reaction to the Astros losing their grip in the AL West has seen fans react favorably, as many remember that this team was accused of sign stealing in 2017.

If Bregman leaves the Astros, Paredes is expected to become Houston's next third baseman.

Cubs' gain boots Yankees out of the picture

The Cubs certainly have the need for a player who bashed 23 home runs in 78 games last year. There is every reason to think that Tucker can reach the 40-home-run mark playing a full season at Wrigley Field.

The 27-year-old Tucker was thought to be coveted by the Yankees, who fell short in their pursuit to keep Juan Soto earlier in the week. Soto left the Bronx Bombers to sign a 15-year, $765 million deal with the cross-town Mets. As a result of that defection, the Yankees have big-time money to spend on new talent, but Tucker will not be plying his trade at Yankee Stadium.

Tucker is hitting his prime years, and the Cubs are clearly expecting him to hit the long ball and drive in key runs. He is a three-time American League All-Star. Tucker belted 29 home runs and drove in a career-best 112 runs in the 2023 season. The outfielder hit a career-high 30 home runs in both 2021 and 2022.