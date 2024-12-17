The New York Yankees are staying aggressive after losing Juan Soto in free agency. The team agreed to a trade with the Chicago Cubs for slugger Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bellinger has two years remaining on his contract, which includes an opt-out after 2025. He has $52.5 million remaining and a major sticking point between the two clubs was how much of that money the Cubs would retain.

Chicago will also send the Yankees $5 million to help offset the cost, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported. Passan added that the first $2.5 million would go toward Bellinger's 2025 salary and the remaining $2.5 million will either go toward his 2026 salary or his $5 million contract buyout.

In return, the Yankees are sending the Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet. Poteet appeared in five games for the Yankees in 2024, going 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA. The 30-year-old also had brief major-league stints with the Miami Marlins in 2021 and 2022.

The 2019 National League MVP, Bellinger endured a rough fall from grace toward the end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went to the Cubs in 2023 and showed he can still produce, hitting .266 with 18 home runs and a 111 OPS+ in 2024.

Despite speculation that Bellinger could fill the Yankees' current hole at first base, USA Today's Bob Nightengale added that Bellinger will play center field for the Yankees. That will allow Aaron Judge to slide back to right field and, presumably, for top prospect Jasson Dominguez to play left.

That leaves first base still open for the Yankees, who remain engaged with the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, and Christian Walker.

Bellinger is the third major acquisition for the Yankees since Soto signed with the Mets. They signed starting pitcher Max Fried to a massive eight-year deal last week, then traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams.

The reigning American League champions have pivoted well in the Soto aftermath, and once they acquire a first baseman, we should have a better idea of what the Opening Day roster will look like.