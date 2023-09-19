The Chicago Cubs have struggled in recent action. They still hold an NL Wild Card spot but other teams are closing in fast. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer commented on Chicago's 2-8 stretch as the playoffs loom, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“At times did I feel like we looked tired? Yes. But I don't know that,” Hoyer said. “A lot of times when you don't hit, you look tired. I don't think the quality of our at-bat was nearly as good as when we were playing well. It's hard to diagnosis.”

Cubs slumping down the stretch

Marcus Stroman recently returned from the injured list, giving Chicago's pitching staff a much-needed boost. But they are going to need players throughout the active roster to step up down the stretch in order to clinch a spot in the postseason. Chicago still has a good chance to earn an NL Wild Card position, but winning the division appears to be unlikely after falling six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers amid their slump.

Offense has been difficult to come by over the past 10 games. And when the Cubs' lineup does produce a decent amount of runs, their pitching has labored. It's been an all-around inconsistent effort, something that wasn't the case earlier in the year.

Perhaps the team is tired as Jed Hoyer stated. Or, it's just simply a slump that the Cubs need to work through. Whatever the case may be, Chicago needs to get things going as soon as possible. Otherwise, they will be watching playoff baseball from their couches in October.

There's still time for Chicago to get back on track. The Cubs will certainly be one of the most intriguing teams to follow ahead of the playoffs.