Marcus Stroman hilariously gets his wish with Juan Soto traded to Padres

The Juan Soto trade saga came to a conclusion this morning when it was announced that he was traded to the San Diego Padres. The move has taken the MLB by storm, and many fans are excited to see what Soto and the Padres can do throughout the rest of the 2022 season.One person who may be more excited than others to see Soto land with San Diego is Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Among the final teams left in the race for Soto were the Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. From the sounds of it, Stroman was relieved to see Soto get traded to the Padres rather than the Cardinals, who are in the same division as the Cubs.

I was hoping Soto went to the Cardinals so I would have to pitch against him in the division…said absolutely no one ever. Lol 😂 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 2, 2022

Had Soto ended up on the Cardinals, Stroman certainly would have seen his fair share of Soto. The Cubs and Cardinals still have to play each other 11 times over the final two months of the regular season, and Stroman almost certainly would have run into Soto on more than one occassion during those 11 games.

Instead, Stroman and the Cubs will get to avoid Soto, at least for the rest of the 2022 season, as the Cubs and Padres don’t square off against each other again over the final two months of the season. Not much has gone right for the Cubs this season, but at least they have that going for them.

Stroman’s sentiment is most likely held by many pitchers across the league, as there probably aren’t many guys who are excited to see Soto step into the batters box against them. There are probably many pitchers in the National League West who are dreading their future matchups against the Padres new slugger, but Marcus Stroman isn’t one of them, and he couldn’t be happier about that.