The Chicago Cubs returned home from a road trip to Miami and Washington that saw them go 1-6, and they flew the victory flag after recording a 4-1 triumph Friday over the Marlins. While the victory was a relief to the Cubs, the heartwarming news came off the bat of rookie Matt Mervis in his major league debut.

What's Matt Mervis doing with the ball from his first hit? "It's going to my dad … I know he presents that stuff proudly in his office, so I hope that will join the rest of his stuff.”https://t.co/SIZ72f1X5x — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) May 5, 2023

The first baseman hit a sharp single in the 8th inning, and Mervis knew exactly what he was going to do with the ball. He plans on delivering the baseball to his father Jeffery Mervis, who has quite the collection of baseball memorabilia.

“I know he presents that stuff proudly in his office,” Mervis said. “So, I hope that will join the rest of his stuff.”

The hit came on a slider in his 4th at bat of the game. The 1st baseman explained to interviewer Taylor McGregor that he was just trying to get his bat on the ball and “try not to do too much” with the pitch.

He explained that playing the first game of his career at Wrigley Field on a sunny day was a surreal experience.

“I took a second to look up in the crowd and take that one in,” Mervis said. “I think I got chills. Teammates were going crazy, the crowd was going crazy, so that one was special.”

Matt Mervis said that his parents were in attendance. Prior to getting called up by the big league team, his parents were planning to fly to Iowa to see him play for Chicago’s minor league team. They changed their plans and got to see their son make his debut at the Friendly Confines.