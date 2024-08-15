The Chicago Cubs faithful are at the edge of their seats in these last 40 games or so of the season. While Craig Counsell and the rest of the crew are trying to make a run to notch a postseason spot, there are also other concerns that linger at the back of fans' minds. One of them is Ryne Sandberg's battle with cancer. The Cubs Hall of Famer promised that he would be able to bounce back from the battle with cancer. It looks like good news struck.

Ryne Sandberg went public with his cancer announcement back in January. The legendary Cubs baseman and slugger revealed that he had metastatic prostate cancer. He then underwent a lot of treatment and medication. Just a little over eight months after he disclosed the information, the all-time great went forward with news about his progress. It's something that Cubs fans along with the main crew with Craig Counsell would definitely love, via 670 The Score.

“At 7:45 this morning, I had my last treatment. All good… 11:30, I met my oncologist. He said the tests are great, the cancer is undetected, and very manageable going forward. And that’s the next plan, and I just found that out two hours ago. So, what a coincidence with this going on,” Sandberg declared.

The Cubs legend was very emotional. In fact, it was not just Sandberg who may have shed tears during this appearance. Danny Parkins, the show's host, had recently just lost his brother to glioblastoma. So, everyone knew how much this meant to the people in that room. Getting to know that one of their childhood idols will now be safe from the illness after a long battle definitely made them have a sigh of relief.

Ryne Sandberg's legendary career with the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies

Sandberg played 16 years in the league and was phenomenal in every single season. Throughout that time, he was flooded with a lot of accolades to affirm his greatness. The Cubs legend notched the Most Valuable Player honor back in 1984, a Silver Slugger, and got the Golden Glove award an insane nine times throughout his playing days. His greatness and longevity were also proven when he got 10 All-Star nods.

By the end of his career, he was a Hall of Famer. It was all formalized when he got inducted in 2005. Clearly, this means a lot for Cubs fans. Hopefully, Craig Counsell and the squad could celebrate this achievement by going on a late-season tear.