The former Cubs legend is dealing with a serious medical issue but has tremendous support.

The Chicago Cubs are looking to bounce back from their 2023 MLB showing. Yet, the organization is thinking of a former Chicago legend who is facing a tough medical situation. Ex-Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg announced his battle with a metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis on social media.

The MLB world stands behind former Cubs basemen Ryne Sandberg

This was Sandberg's message, provided by Fox Philadelphia's Chris O'Connell:

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans. I want to share some personal news. Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer,” Sandberg announced.

Despite the news, Sandberg is receiving outstanding support amid the battle to get healthy.

“I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for our family.”

Ryne Sandberg played 15 seasons with the Cubs and amassed the following career averages: a .285 batting average, 282 home runs, 1061 RBI, and .795 OPS, per ESPN. Moreover, the star second baseman was a 10-time All-Star, won nine Golden Gloves, and seven Silver Slugger awards.

Furthermore, the Cubs legend was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. He also spent time managing the Philadelphia Phillies, where he started his Major League career.

All in all, the entire MLB World will be behind Sandberg as undergoes treatment.