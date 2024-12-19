There was a time when Sammy Sosa was considered to be one of MLB's best players. Sosa, who spent most of his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, hit a total of 609 home runs during his time in the big leagues. The former star outfielder was linked to PEDs in a report that surfaced in 2009, however. Although he recorded Hall of Fame-caliber numbers, Sosa has not been elected to Cooperstown due to his PEDs controversy.

Sosa's relationship with the Cubs has also become strained over the years. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the Cubs franchise “hinted” that Sosa needed to provide an apology. On Thursday, after years of tension between the team and the seven-time All-Star, Sosa released a statement, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

“I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy,” Sosa wrote. “I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game. I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve. There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.

“We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter. Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again.”

Cubs-Sammy Sosa relationship trending in promising direction

Tom Ricketts, the executive chairman of the Cubs, provided a statement in response to Sosa, via the Chicago Cubs.

“We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out,” Ricketts' statement reads. “No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs.

“It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together.”

Sosa has been invited to the 2025 Cubs convention. This is a tremendous step in repairing the relationship. Of course, Sosa's decision to make such an honest statement was the first step.

Sosa's Cubs career is memorable

Sammy Sosa, as he admitted, “made mistakes” during his career. Still, he also played a role in saving the game of baseball.

MLB needed a ratings boost, and in 1998 Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, who would also be later linked to PEDs, gave fans something extraordinary to watch.

Sosa, who led the Cubs, and McGwire, a St. Louis Cardinals first baseman, found themselves in the middle of a race for the single season home run record. Both players ended up surpassing Roger Maris' previous record of 61 home runs in a single season, as Sosa hit 66 and McGwire hit 70.

Barry Bonds later surpassed both players, hitting 73 in 2001.

Bonds also was linked to PEDs. In fact, the '90s and early 2000's became known as the “Steroid Era.” The era produced some of MLB's best numbers, but many stars from the time are not in the Hall of Fame due to their connections to PEDs.

Nevertheless, Sammy Sosa has remained a fan favorite. Fans have seemingly forgiven him and moved on. Now it seems as if the Cubs are prepared to do the same.