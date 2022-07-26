RUMOR: Mets, Astros in contact with Cubs on Willson Contreras trade

With the 2022 MLB trade deadline just a week away, trade rumors are overwhelming the league. One of the main talking points within these rumors is Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, both the New York Mets and Houston Astros have expressed interest in the Cubs’ catcher. The San Francisco Giants are also weighing the trade market’s catching options.

However, as noted by Passan, the Mets and Astros seem to be the only two teams that have verbally expressed serious interest in Willson Contreras. Other teams are concerned that he might not fit in with their team’s pitching staff right away.

That being said, the catcher brings more than just his defense to the table. With a .258 batting average, 14 home runs, and 37 RBIs, Contreras could bring an offensive edge to another clubhouse just in time for the final stretch of the regular season.

Right now, the Mets could use the extra help at backstop. James McCann has been sidelined since early July with an oblique injury and isn’t expected to return from the IL until at least late August.

The Astros are also dealing with injuries within their catching staff. Jason Castro has dealt with left knee discomfort since July 1. The second-string catcher could return as early as Thursday, July 28.

All of the trade talk has Willson Contreras emotional, especially because he’s been with the Cubs since his career began in 2016.

“It’s tough. I wish this day never came,” Willson Contreras said following the Cubs’ Monday home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “But it’s about business. I understand that, I respect that. And I love my team. I love my teammates most, and I don’t want to get too attached with them because you never know what’s going to happen next week, or this week even in San Francisco. It’s been a tough couple of days for me.”

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2.