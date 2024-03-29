The Chicago Cubs will face the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington in the second of a three-game set. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Cubs-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers defeated the Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings to start their World Series title defense with a bang. Initially, both teams struggled to score, as it was 1-1 in the sixth inning when Cody Bellinger clipped a double to right field to drive Seiya Suzuki in to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. However, the Rangers answered back in the bottom half of the sixth when Adolis Garcia blasted a solo shot to left-center field to tie the game.
The Rangers' bullpen woes continued in the ninth inning when a wild pitch allowed Michael Busch to score. The Cubs held a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning with a new closer, Adbert Alzolay, in the game. But then Travis Jankowski clobbered a solo home run to right field to tie the game and force extra innings. Next, the Rangers found a similar result when Jonah Heim delivered a walk-off RBI single to give them the win.
Nathan Eovaldi was efficient for the Rangers, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one. Conversely, Justin Steele labored through his outing, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out six. This caused the Cubbies to use six relievers, which may come into play for Saturday's game.
Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Last season, he went 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA. Significantly, he is 1-0 in his one career appearance against the Rangers, where he tossed six shutout innings while allowing three hits.
Cody Bradford will make the start for the Rangers on Saturday. Ultimately, he will get the spot start while Michael Lorenzen continues to heal. Bradford threw 56 innings last season and had a 5.30 ERA.
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cubs need more offense to have a chance against the Rangers. Unfortunately, this is not a team you can beat with just three runs. Let's look at some of their lineup's accolades.
Ian Happ went 0 for 4 on Opening Day while striking out once and drawing a walk. Meanwhile, Suzuki went 1 for 5 with a double and a run. Bellinger finished 1 for 4 with an RBI, a run, and a double while also striking out once and drawing a walk. Likewise, Christopher Morel went 2 for 5 with a run and a triple. Dansby Swanson went 0 for 3 with an RBI. Overall, the Cubs left eight runners on the basepaths. While Nico Hoerner did not do much at the plate, he did steal third base.
The bullpen collapsed down the stretch. Sadly, making mistakes down the middle leads to bad results. The Cubs must decide whether Alzolay can be a permanent closer after he blew his first chance.
The Cubs will cover the spread if the lineup generates some early runs and pulls away. The pitching staff must avoid making critical mistakes.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The lineup only managed four runs on Opening Day. Yet, they made the most of their chances, with two home runs that helped them steal the win when the Cubs held them down for the majority of the game.
Marcus Semien struggled from the leadoff hitter, going 0 for 4. Meanwhile, Seager went 1 for 4 with a strikeout. Josh Jung went 1 for 3 with two runs and two walks. Also, Garcia continued to be amazing, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a walk. Wyatt Langford made his MLB debut, going 1 for 3 with an RBI. Additionally, Heim went 1 for 5.
The Rangers could have scored many more runs. However, they left 10 runners on the basepaths, struggling to generate scoring chances. This lineup needs to do more, especially when they have a bullpen that still isn't good.
The Rangers will cover the spread if their lineup can find a spark and generate some runs early. Then, their bullpen must pitch better and not give the Cubs any life.
Final Cubs-Rangers Prediction & Pick
The Cubs are a better team this year. Therefore, they have a good chance to upend the Rangers. We usually look at the pitching matchup when deciding on games we deem to be close. Hendricks is solid and can hold his own against this lineup. Furthermore, it is difficult to see Bradford lasting four innings, as he is not a starting pitcher. The Rangers might need to go into their bullpen for this game. Consequently, that will lead to bad results for them. Expect the Cubs to take advantage of his mistake and cover the spread.
Final Cubs-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-194)