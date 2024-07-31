It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Reds prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Reds.

The Cincinnati Reds did not make any big moves at the MLB trade deadline. Some fans might be unhappy, but frankly, the unhappiness should be more with the fact that the Reds are under .500 and not really in a good position to make a run at a playoff spot. It was supposed to be better than this. It's true that injuries have hit the Reds, but Cincinnati has played a lot of sloppy, below-average baseball this season. Winnable games have slipped away due to preventable mistakes on a number of occasions. The players the Reds put on the field just haven't been good enough. This is not a team which was — or is — one piece away from figuring it all out. Elly De La Cruz is must-see television for fans at home, and he is a constant thrill for anyone who goes to the ballpark to watch a game in person, but one man can't do it all. Elly needs help, and it's more than just one player. The Reds need to overhaul their roster, and that's an offseason project. An overpay for a short-term rental is something a true contender does. The Reds would be wishing and hoping if they did that, and it would reduce their leverage heading into the offseason. They were right to stand pat at the trade deadline. They have a bigger job ahead, and they were smart to not give up assets with a short-term thought process which would have been completely inappropriate for their situation.

Cubs-Reds Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Nick Lodolo

Kyle Hendricks (2-9) has a 6.95 ERA. Want to know what the 2024 season has been like for the Cubs? Consider Kyle Hendricks. He was just plain bad for most of the first two months of the season. Then he began to figure things out and play well for a period of time, offering the brief hope that the Cubs could still make something of their season. However, the good times just haven't been good — or long — enough. Moreover, on many occasions when a Chicago starting pitcher does well, the offense doesn't do well, and it leaves this team stuck in no-man's land. Hendricks pitched four shutout innings to start last Friday's game against Kansas City. However, his offense got shut out in the first five innings. Hendricks had zero margin for error, and he completely fell off the ledge in a bloody six-run fifth inning. He could have given up only two runs, however, instead of six, and it wouldn't have mattered. The Cubs didn't score a single run in the game. That's the 2024 Cubs for you. Not much has worked at all, even when things go well for a short period of time.

Last Start: Friday, July 26 versus the Kansas City Royals: 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 45 2/3 IP, 53 H, 38 R, 11 HR, 13 BB, 27 K

Nick Lodolo (8-3) has a 3.45 ERA. The Reds have a really good pitcher here. He doesn't get national headlines, but Lodolo takes the ball and usually gives Cincinnati a strong start. Last Friday against the Rays on the road was a textbook example. Going nearly seven full innings and allowing two runs with only one walk is superb pitching. Any starter in today's MLB world will take that as a baseline for consistent success. Lodolo is a source of real hope for the future in Cincy.

Last Start: Friday, July 26 versus the Tampa Bay Rays: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 46 2/3 IP, 46 H, 22 R, 6 HR, 19 BB, 43 K

Here are the Cubs-Reds MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Reds Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +126

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports (Cubs) / Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs have played two bad baseball games in Cincinnati, so the thought process is simple: They're due for a good game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lodolo is clearly a better pitcher than Hendricks, and it's not even close. The Reds have the pitching edge by a lot.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick

Lodolo outpitches Hendricks. It's that simple. Take the Reds.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5