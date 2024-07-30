The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The return for the Cubs is infielder Ben Cowles and right-handed reliever Jack Neely.

Leiter has a 4.21 ERA in 39 games this season, striking out 53 batters with 13 walks. He made his MLB debut with the Philadephia Phillies in 2017. The Yankees will be the fourth team he plays for.

Cowles and Neely are both minor leaguers who were playing for the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Both were selected by New York in the 2021 MLB Draft.

More to come on this trade.