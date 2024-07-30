The Baltimore Orioles are not done making moves after a busy MLB trade deadline. Baltimore followed up its Eloy Jimenez acquisition by trading for Philadelphia Phillies reliever Gregory Soto and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Slater in separate deals, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Philadelphia will receive pitching prospect Seth Johnson in their deal, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. It has not been revealed who Cincinnati received for Slater.

Orioles add Gregory Soto

Soto, a left-handed reliever, represents the third big league player the Phillies have traded to the Orioles before the 2024 deadline. The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has endured an up-and-down 2024 campaign up to this point.

Soto currently owns a 4.08 ERA across 43 appearances. He is still a valuable left-handed reliever with a proven track record. Baltimore is hoping to build a bullpen that will help them compete for a World Series championship in 2024.

Adding a left-handed pitcher like Soto to any bullpen is a quality move.

Slater also heads to Baltimore

Slater, a 31-year-old outfielder, played in only eight games for the Reds. He had previously spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants.

Slater is not a game-changing player. With that being said, he's played at the MLB level since 2017. He will offer important veteran prowess to a fairly young Orioles ball club.

The Orioles can use veteran leadership without question. Baltimore's roster is filled with young talent but adding experienced ball players with established resumes will help the team moving forward.

Orioles' 2024 MLB trade deadline

Baltimore wants to win the World Series. They reached the playoffs in 2023, but they are looking for a Fall Classic victory in 2024. It will be intriguing to see if all of the Orioles' trade acquisitions will lead to the team accomplishing their goal.