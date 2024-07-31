Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill may have seen a lot of fights throughout his time in the league, but he had high praise for the most recent one that he saw. After Dolphins practice on July 30, Hill reacted to the fight that took place between running back Jaylen Wright, cornerback Kader Kahou, and rookie tackle Patrick Paul.

“I think the fight we had today was amazing. We need that,” Hill said to the media. “Teams that I’ve been on that won, those teams fought. They aren’t going to fight in the locker room. This is where you fight. Then right after the play you calm yourself down, in between the whistle you’re right back at it with no mental errors.”

Wright and Kahou were the players in the scrum, and then Paul came and grabbed Kahou, according to Adam Beasley of PFF.

Tyreek Hill, other Dolphins players react to training camp fight

When training camp starts, there's always a possibility that a fight will break out since the players haven't tackled anybody in a while. Players are also fighting for roster spots, so the competition can get intense at any moment. Tyreek Hill has been a part of a lot of winning teams in his career, so he knows what to look out for when trying to build a contender.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey also knows what it takes to be a part of a winning organization, and he offered his thoughts about the fight as well. The fight inspired Ramsey to make a 10-minute speech about the Dolphins being the “bully” this season, according to Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

“I think there’s just a mentality,” Brooks said after practice. “You have to have that mentality on defense because we are reacting to what the offense wants to do which really makes it harder, in my opinion, to play defense because they know exactly what they want to run already.

“If we can be the initiators, we can be the bullies, I think that makes you a dominant defense to where you're proactive rather than reactive. That's one of the biggest things, just being a bully on defense.”

The Dolphins defense wants to bounce back after ending the season on a disappointing note. Numerous injuries set them back, but there should be no excuses with the team coming in healthy this season. Ramsey has the reputation of being the initiator on defense and getting the team riled up with his play and trash talk, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Dolphins came out with the “bully” mentality this season.

The Dolphins have enough weapons on both sides of the ball to make some noise in the AFC, and for them, it looks like it starts with their mentality.