Major League Baseball is a business, and in case people have forgotten about that, the 2024 MLB trade deadline is here to remind everyone of it. Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel got that memo while in the middle of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, as he learned he was being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays along with Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson for Isaac Paredes during the third inning of the said contest.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke candidly about the experience of seeing Morel react to the trade news while Chicago was still playing the Royals on the road, via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

“It’s always a little bit strange telling someone during the game that they’ve been traded,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It was certainly surprising and shocking to Chris. He’s provided Cubs fans with a lot of memories, for sure, even in his short time here.”

In what turned out to be Morel's final plate appearance for the Cubs, he popped out at the top of the second inning after a four-pitch battle against Royals starter Cole Ragans. Morel was later replaced by Michael Busch, who scored a run and went 2-for-4 in Chicago's 7-3 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

In 323 appearances for the Cubs, Morel hit .228/.308/.439 with 60 home runs and 168 RBIs.

Fans react to Christopher Morel's midgame trade from Cubs to Rays

Morel was beloved by fans, teammates, and coaches during his stint with the Cubs. Although he only arrived in the big leagues in 2022, he's clearly made a tremendous impact on the people around him and the fans just based on the reactions everyone had when it was announced that he had been traded to the Rays.

