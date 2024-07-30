The Chicago Cubs reinstated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list on Monday. What does Bellinger's return mean for a ball club that has underperformed in 2024?

The Cubs are not aggressively buying ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Bellinger could be traded, but he has not been mentioned in trade rumors on a consistent basis amid his previous injury concern. If Bellinger is not traded, the Cubs will be in a difficult position.

Cubs' eye-opening position as Cody Bellinger returns from the injured list

Bellinger has an opt-out in his contract following the 2024 season. There is no guarantee that the 29-year-old will exercise the opt-out, however.

He has been limited to only 79 games played due to injuries. Bellinger is slashing just .269/.331/.410/.742 in 2024. He has not been able to produce the same kind of results that earned him a top 10 MVP finish in 2023.

So with the Cubs struggling and selling ahead of the deadline and Bellinger not playing up to his lofty expectations, the future is quite uncertain. If Bellinger opts into his deal, the Cubs will have to pay him over $27 million in 2025 barring an offseason trade. If he opts out, the Cubs may lose him in free agency while receiving nothing in return.

The decision to re-sign Bellinger during the offseason led many to believe that Chicago was ready to compete for a playoff spot. In all reality, they still could turn things around and perform well down the stretch. However, earning a postseason spot in the National League this season will be a challenge for Chicago.

Again, a trade remains a possibility. The Cubs will be a team worth keeping close tabs on before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cubs and Cody Bellinger as they are made available.