The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are reportedly in “extensive” Jack Flaherty trade discussions, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. A Flaherty trade has been seen as likely for quite some time, with the right-handed starting pitching being linked to various teams. Flaherty was even scratched from his scheduled start on Monday amid the constant trade rumors.

Nightengale also reports that the Yankees are planning to trade starting pitcher Nestor Cortes if the team acquires Flaherty. Cortes emerged as a surprising trade candidate on Monday. The Yankees left-handed starter currently has a 4.13 ERA. The 2022 All-Star has underperformed through his 22 starts this season.

On the other hand, Flaherty is in the middle of a bounce-back season.

Jack Flaherty's potential impact on Yankees rotation

Flaherty had a 4.99 ERA in 2023 while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles. He has found his groove in Detroit, though, as he currently owns an impressive 2.95 ERA.

Flaherty also has a proven track record. He enjoyed multiple quality seasons while pitching in St. Louis. When Flaherty joined the Tigers before the 2024 campaign, he likely knew there was a chance he could be traded before the July 30th deadline unless the team took a step forward.

Detroit is currently 52-55 and prepared to sell. Ace Tarik Skubal has also been mentioned as a trade candidate. A Skubal deal appears to be unlikely, but anything can happen.

The Yankees have clearly taken an interest in Flaherty amid his strong season. New York's rotation has performed well for the most part, and adding a hurler with an ERA below 3.00 will only help matters moving forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees pursue any more notable players before the trade deadline. New York wants to win a World Series in 2024, something they have failed to accomplish since 2009.