Dak Prescott reveals thoughts on returning for Week 6 amid Cowboys’ win streak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played since Week 1 after suffering a right thumb injury that required surgery. The Cowboys went on to lose that Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3, but since then they have rattled off four straight victories. During the win streak, quarterback Cooper Rush has been the talk of the town.

Since taking over for Prescott, Rush has thrown for 775 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. There is some expectation for Prescott to regain his spot as starting quarterback in Week 6 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as the timetable for Prescott’s return was 6-8 weeks. One has to wonder, with the Cowboys undefeated with Rush at the helm, if Dallas will just continue to go with Rush and his hot hand.

There were rumors that Prescott would suit up in Week 5 but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threw water on that notion by claiming that Prescott’s grip still isn’t strong enough for him to play in a game.

“I’m day by day, there’s a lot of growth right now, we’re uphill, things are happening fast, taking it day by day when I can do more than the next day we’ll keep pushing like that,” Prescott said concerning his status for Week 6.

Rush has been nothing more than a solid game manager for the Cowboys and, fortunately, that is all they need him to be. Led by linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, Dallas’ defense has been stellar. Running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard have also done a nice job taking the pressure off of Rush.