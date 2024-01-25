You love limes, don't you?

Dakota Johnson is Saturday Night Live's next host and her hilarious first promo is reminiscent of her Architectural Digest 2020… with a twist.

“Hi, I'm Dakota. Welcome to my home away from home, Studio 8H,” the actress, a returning host opened the promo.

Johnson first hosted SNL in 2015, at the height of her 50 Shades of Gray fame. Her monologue then revealed that she was conceived by her mother Melanie Griffith's turn as the show's host. The actress' father is '80s icon, Don Johnson, of Miami Vice fame.

Her skits included a father-daughter ad with Taran Killam, trying to field a fourth grader's question during a 50 Shades press junket, playing Cinderella. and a parody of the movie's sequel, 50 Shades Darker. The musical guests when she hosted was Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes.

This time, SNL's musical guest is Justin Timberlake.

While the promo starts out on a peppy note, it quickly turns to jokingly snide. Johnson explained that the 8H in Studio 8H stands for $800, as in the price of the studio when Lorne Michaels, SNL's creator and producer, bought “in 1812.”

She takes the viewers on a tour and stops by the makeup room where she says a fun fact, “All these wigs are made with chinchilla hair. It looks really great on camera, but it f**k it stinks!”

She makes a stop at Punkie Johnson's dressing room, where it looks as if a mad scientist had set up camp, mostly because Johnson wanted something on her rider: a jambalaya.

She ends the promo with the her Architectural Digest viral moment: the limes.

“Oh, I love limes,” the Madame Web actress intoned.

Spoiler alert: she doesn't.