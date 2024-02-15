Looking back at Dakota Johnson's top roles now that Madame Web is out

Dakota Johnson‘s latest venture, “Madame Web,” may have stumbled out of the gate with lackluster reviews, but the actress has a string of noteworthy performances that have solidified her reputation as a versatile and talented performer. Despite the reception of her recent project, Johnson's career has been marked by diverse roles across film genres, showcasing her range and ability to immerse herself in complex characters. Let's take a closer look at some of her standout roles beyond “Madame Web” and explore the moments that have defined her journey in Hollywood.

While at the “Madame Web” premiere, Dakota Johnson revealed she makes playlists for all her characters and had some timely artist choices for Cassandra Webb's playlist, as the film is set in 2003. pic.twitter.com/5v781MVtQ3 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 13, 2024

Fifty Shades of Grey Trilogy: A Breakthrough Sensation

Johnson's portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy catapulted her to global stardom. Despite mixed critical reception, her depiction of the innocent yet curious Anastasia captivated audiences worldwide. Johnson skillfully navigated the complexities of Anastasia's relationship with Christian Grey, showcasing her ability to handle challenging and controversial material with grace and authenticity.

In “Fifty Shades Darker,” Johnson continued to delve deeper into Anastasia's character, portraying her evolution from a timid college graduate to a confident woman exploring her desires. The film's exploration of themes such as love, trust, and sexual liberation allowed Johnson to showcase her range as an actress, earning her further acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

The Social Network: Making an Impression

In David Fincher's “The Social Network,” Johnson had a memorable turn as Amelia Ritter, a college student who captures the attention of Sean Parker, portrayed by Justin Timberlake. Although her role was relatively brief, Johnson left a lasting impact with her on-screen presence, demonstrating her ability to leave a mark even in smaller roles within critically acclaimed projects.

Suspiria: A Dance into Darkness

Dakota Johnson showcased her range in Luca Guadagnino's “Suspiria,” a reimagining of Dario Argento's cult classic. As Susie Bannion, a young dancer entangled in a web of darkness at a prestigious dance academy, Johnson delivered a haunting and physically demanding performance. Her portrayal of Susie displayed her commitment to immersing herself fully in complex and emotionally charged characters.

Navigating intricate dance choreography and psychological depth, Johnson's performance was a testament to her skill and dedication. As Susie becomes entangled in the academy's secrets, Johnson's portrayal grows increasingly captivating, blurring the lines between reality and nightmare.

Also, “Suspiria” marked a significant achievement in Johnson's career, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and fearless actress. Her portrayal of Susie Bannion remains a standout in her filmography, showcasing her ability to command the screen with raw talent and emotional depth.

The Peanut Butter Falcon: Heartwarming Humanity

In the indie gem “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Johnson took on the role of Eleanor, a compassionate social worker who forms an unlikely bond with a young man with Down syndrome. Although not the central focus of the story, Johnson's portrayal added depth and sincerity to the narrative, highlighting her ability to deliver authentic and heartfelt performances in supporting roles.

The Lost Daughter: A Journey into Motherhood

Johnson delivered a career-defining performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's “The Lost Daughter.” As Leda, a conflicted mother grappling with the complexities of womanhood and motherhood, Johnson showcased her talent for portraying nuanced and emotionally rich characters. Her compelling performance garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as a powerhouse actress capable of commanding the screen with depth and intensity.

Black Mass: Stepping into the Shadows

In the crime drama “Black Mass,” Johnson portrayed Lindsey Cyr, the longtime girlfriend of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger, played by Johnny Depp. Despite the film's focus on Bulger's criminal activities, Johnson's portrayal added a layer of humanity to the story, offering insight into the personal relationships that shaped Bulger's life and legacy.

Our Friend: A Tale of Friendship and Loss

In “Our Friend,” Johnson played Nicole Teague, a woman battling terminal cancer, alongside Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. The film explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the complexities of facing mortality with grace and dignity. Johnson's performance resonated with audiences, earning praise for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Furthermore, while “Madame Web” may have missed the mark, Dakota Johnson's body of work speaks volumes about her talent and versatility as an actress. With each role, she continues to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of her craft, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema. As she navigates her career, audiences eagerly anticipate what compelling characters she will bring to life next, knowing that Dakota Johnson is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.