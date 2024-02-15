Dakota Johnson hasn't seen Madame Web, nor does she know when she will.

Some actors might not like watching their work. Count Dakota Johnson in as one who doesn't, as the Madame Web star made a shocking admission.

During an appearance on Magic Radio (via One Take News on X), Johnson admitted she hasn't seen her new Sony film, nor does she know when she will.

“I don't know when I'll see it,” she said. “Someday.”

Dakota Johnson is most associated with her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey series. She starred alongside Jamie Dornan in the franchise, which made over $1 billion at the box office.

She first gained notoriety for her role in David Fincher's The Social Network. Johnson would go on to have small roles in 21 Jump Street and star in Bad Times at the El Royale, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Madame Web

Sony's Spider-Man Universe finally has its fourth installment. The first two Venom films kicked off the cinematic universe and made well over $1.3 billion at the box office. Morbius was the third film in the series and was a disappointment. It grossed just $167 million at the box office. Coming up, a third Venom film and Kraven the Hunter will be released in 2024.

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson), a woman with psychic abilities. She discovers a trio of young women with special powers, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney); Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor); and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). They are being pursued by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, and Mike Epps also star in the film. S. J. Clarkson directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Claire Parker.

Madame Web is in theaters.