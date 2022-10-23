With a Dallas Cowboys Week 7 game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, all eyes will be on America’s Team to pull out a crucial win as they get star quarterback Dak Prescott back in the lineup. The Cowboys will aim to bounce back in a major way after a tough loss to the NFC East leaders and their longtime rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. So, let’s make some bold predictions for the Cowboys’ Week 7 tilt against the Lions.

2. Dak Prescott will put up big numbers in return as Cowboys’ starting quarterback

After getting hurt during their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott will be back under center for the Cowboys and looking to post big numbers against the Lions on Sunday. While Cooper Rush did an admirable job in place of Prescott, there is no quarterback controversy and Dak is ready to prove once again that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Prescott has time and again come through for his team in pivotal moments, and more of this can be expected in Week 7.

Given how much the Cowboys have invested in him financially, it only makes sense that Prescott will be highly determined to further prove his worth and show why he and not Rush is the go-to signal caller for this team. As a dual-threat quarterback with a strong feel for the game, Prescott is bound to have a big day against a bad Lions defense.

1. Dallas will win big against Detroit and improve to 5-2 on the year

Considering how much star power Dallas possesses, it wouldn’t come as any surprise to see them come away with a lopsided victory against Detroit this weekend. Between the return of Prescott, a balanced offense featuring Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz, and a powerful defense led by Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will be all too much for the Lions to handle this coming Sunday. With an explosive unit on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys will undoubtedly have their way with the Lions and improve to 5-2 on the season.

Definitely keep an eye out for strong performances all-around from Dallas’ star-studded roster, which will put on another memorable showing at home in Week 7. Coming off a disappointing effort last Sunday night against the Eagles, the Cowboys are due for a big game, especially against one of the worst defenses in the league. This should be a tell-tale sign that they’ll be able to light up the scoreboard and put on an offensive clinic in Prescott’s return to the team.

This Cowboys squad will have big things in store for the visiting Lions, who will be in over their heads while trying to resolve the series of mismatches that’s headed their way. The Cowboys will be hitting the Lions with everything in their arsenal on the way to their fifth win of the 2022 NFL season.