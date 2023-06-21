One of the biggest headlines of the NFL off-season came at the beginning of June when the Minnesota Vikings cut Dalvin Cook. Cook will be 28 years old when he enters his seventh NFL season this fall — the prime age for many positions in the NFL — but near retirement age for many running backs. The former Viking is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, so many teams will feel that he still can contribute on the field.

Fantasy football owners will also be following his NFL free-agent saga closely, as the right destination could make Cook a fantasy star. Here are the best landing spots for Dalvin Cook for fantasy football purposes.

Fantasy football dream landing spots for Dalvin Cook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It has been a while since the NFL has seen a rushing attack as bad as that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Bucs ran for just 76.9 yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry, both last in the NFL. Leonard Fournette “led” the way with 668 yards. Fournette is now a free agent, and Tampa Bay's top two backs entering this season — Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds — combined for 726 rushing yards in 2022 while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

The Tampa offensive line is much better with the additions of free agent Matt Feiler and second-round pick Cody Mauch, but Baker Mayfield is a major question under center. The addition of Dalvin Cook gives Tampa Bay a legitimate rushing attack and a more well-rounded offense.

Cook would immediately be the lead back in Tampa, and the respect opponent must give to star wideouts Chris Goodwin and Mike Evans will open up the ground game for the former Vikings back — making him a must-have fantasy football star.

Los Angeles Rams

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After an injury-decimated 2022 season, 2023 will be a rebuilding year for the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp anchor an offense that hardly packs a punch. The running game is led by Cam Akers, who rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago after missing the majority of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury.

Akers is an average back and he will be running behind a mediocre offensive line that does not look much better this year. Yards in Los Angeles would be tough to find for Dalvin Cook, but he would certainly be the lead back in this Rams offense — an invaluable asset in fantasy football.

Denver Broncos

Running back Javonte Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL, LCL, and PLC in his knee — making him a major question mark for the start of the 2023 season. These injury concerns led the Denver Broncos to bring in long-time Cincinnati Bengals backup Samaji Perine. Both players are efficient rushers and capable receivers, but neither has operated as a high-volume back.

Dalvin Cook is a fantastic option to replace Williams for any the time the incumbent back misses, and will still receive a healthy amount of carries once Williams is healthy.

New York Jets

The Jets are in a similar boat to the Broncos; lead back Breece Hall also suffered a serious knee injury, and his availability for the start of the 2023 season is in question. Unfortunately for the Jets, they do not have a solid backup plan at running back. Neither Michael Carter nor Zonovan Knight averaged better than 3.5 yards per carry in 2022 and rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda is still an unknown.

Enter Dalvin Cook. He can start if Carter is not healthy yet. He can be a solid tandem back when Carter plays. He can start if Carter gets hurt again. Regardless of Carter's health, Cook would be a solid RB2/Flex option in New York.