Free agent Dalvin Cook wants one thing in his next NFL contract: to win a Super Bowl. The Minnesota Vikings released Cook last week, and now the running back is looking to join up with a contender, he said on Adam Schefter's podcast.

“I’m looking for that value of Dalvin Cook. If I walk into a situation, it’s going to be a situation where I can help somebody go take that next step of trying to go get the Lombardi Trophy,” Cook said.

“That’s all I’ve got my mind on. The money part is going to come, that’s my agent’s part. Me, Dalvin Cook, I’m looking for somebody that’s ready to go win. I can be the piece to go help somebody turn the page and go get a Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I want.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last week, NFL Network reported that Cook was looking for a major bag, even if it was on a one-year deal. Now, it seems like Cook is saying the money is secondary.

Among contending teams that have room for a starting running back, a couple of AFC teams come to mind. The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off a championship without having any star running backs or receivers. The Chiefs also have the cap space to make this move.

The other is the Buffalo Bills, who Cook's brother James plays for. Buffalo's biggest limitation is an inconsistent run game, so adding Cook to the fold could be scary for other AFC teams. It would also make for a fun reunion between the Cook brothers.