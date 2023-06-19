NFL mini-camps just concluded and training camp is just a month away, but some of the NFL's biggest off-season free agents are still unsigned. Dalvin Cook is looking for a new home after his recent release from the Minnesota Vikings, and fellow veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott is also moving on after seven years with the Dallas Cowboys.

The other big name on the market is DeAndre Hopkins, as the former All-Pro receiver was cut by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of May. What are the besting landing spots for these stars and other top NFL free agents and who will sign first? Find out here:

Landing spots for 10 best remaining 2023 NFL free agents

1) DeAndre Hopkins (WR)

The numbers did not look the best for DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona over the last two seasons: 1,289 yards and 12.2 yards per catch across 19 games, but when during his last full season in 2020, Hopkins was Second-Team All-Pro and had more than 1,400 yards receiving.

Bill Belichick has always been a master a getting the best out of his players, especially after down years, and DeAndre Hopkins would be another go-to target for Mac Jones after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. Expect an imminent move for the best remaining NFL free agent.

Landing Spot: New England Patriots

2) Yannick Ngakoue (EDGE)

Yannick Ngakoue has never been a convincing run-stopper, but when you have 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons, do you really need to be? Ngakoue has played for four teams over the last three seasons and has been an effective edge player at every stop.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs moved on from veteran pass-rushers Justin Houston and Frank Clark, leaving youngsters George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu as the starting defensive ends. The Chiefs are tight on cap space, but Ngakoue makes sense for this inexperienced Kansas City defensive line.

Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

3) Dalvin Cook (RB)

Dalvin Cook posted four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons over his last four seasons only to be unceremoniously dumped by the Minnesota Vikings. With so much turnover at the running back position in the modern game, it has become difficult for teams to justify spending big money on veteran backs, and Cook — who will be 28 years old by kickoff in 2023 — is a senior citizen by league standards.

Still, many teams will believe that Cook has some life left in his legs. The current favorite to sign Cook seems to be the Miami Dolphins, as Miami previously engaged in trade talks for the Minnesota back, but an even better situation awaits Cook in New York with the New York Jets.

Breece Hall is still recovering from his season-ending ACL injury, and in his absence, neither Michael Carter nor Zonovan Knight averaged better than 3.5 yards per carry. Adding Dalvin Cook gives the Jets an even more balanced attack now that Aaron Rodgers is under center.

Landing Spot: New York Jets

4) Dalton Risner (OG)

Dalton Risner was a mainstay for the Denver Broncos, starting 62 games over the last four seasons, which is why it is such a surprise to see the 27-year-old guard still unsigned. He has never been an elite lineman and he was part of a Denver line that allowed a league-high 63 sacks in 2022, but Risner allowed only three sacks last year and committed just one penalty.

The Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys are all said to be in the running, but what about the Philadelphia Eagles? Philly lost starting guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency, and Cam Jurgens — a second-year converted center — is currently slotted as Seumalo's replacement. Risner offers a more than adequate veteran option for the position.

Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

5) Marcus Peters (CB)

After missing 2021 with an ACL tear, Peters looked a step slow in 2022, allowing a career-worst 113.7 passer rating when targeted. But the veteran corner has the flexibility to play in the slot or out wide and earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors as recently as 2019.

The Minnesota Vikings have been unable to build an experienced, competent secondary in recent years. Signing Marcus Peters is a step in the right direction.

Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

6) Ezekiel Elliott (RB)

Many of the teams interested in Dalvin Cook will also be in the running for Ezekiel Elliott, who is entering his eighth NFL season. Elliott has a strong history of production but has not made the Pro Bowl since 2019 and had easily the worst year of his career in 2022, averaging 3.8 yards/carry and posting just 968 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing, 92 receiving).

The former Dallas Cowboy feels like one of those players who could make an impact on a playoff team, and the Cincinnati Bengals would be the perfect spot. Cincinnati lost backup Samaji Perine in the offseason, leaving 2023 fifth-round pick Chase Brown as the number two back behind Joe Mixon — the perfect slot for a capable veteran runner.

Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

7) Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)

Whichever team signs Jadeveon Clowney will wonder which version of the polarizing 30-year-old edge-rusher they will get. The one that earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods with the Houston Texans or the player that made disparaging comments about the Browns organization during last season (while recording just 2.5 sacks)?

The Carolina Panthers ranked 26th in the NFL in sacks in 2022, and Jadeveon Clowney would be an ideal complement to Brian Burns (12.5 sacks in 2022).

Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

8) John Johnson (S)

Inconsistency is the story for John Johnson. Fabulous seasons in 2018 and 2020 were followed by an injury-shortened 2019 campaign and a mediocre year in 2021. His two years with the Cleveland Browns were largely underwhelming, but at his best, Johnson is an athletic safety who reads the play well and is a strong tackler.

The Philadelphia Eagles' starting safety partnership of Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship is far from convincing, putting John Johnson firmly on Philly's radar.

Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

9) Justin Houston (EDGE)

Even at age 34, Justin Houston is still a capable pass-rushing specialist. He had 9.5 sacks last season for the Baltimore Ravens while playing just 44% of available snaps. The New York Giants had a decent pass rush in 2022 but lacked a playmaker on that side of the ball. Houston slots in nicely as a third outside linebacker behind the promising young duo of Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Landing Spot: New York Giants

10) Leonard Fournette (RB)

The market for running backs is great this year if you are a team looking for a big-name veteran coming off an inefficient season. Leonard Fournette has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in four of six NFL seasons and had just 668 rushing yards last year despite playing in all but one game.

The one upside for Fournette is that he posted a career-high 523 receiving yards in 2022. Yet teams will likely be looking at the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer for his power running ability. One team in need of a short-yardage back is the Los Angeles Chargers, and Fournette would be a strong complement to the speed and agility of Austin Ekeler.

Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers