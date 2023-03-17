Dalvin Tomlinson became a free agent for the second time in his career earlier this week. Tomlinson garnered interest from multiple teams for a free agent deal, but in the end, he decided to take his talents to the Cleveland Browns on a reported four-year, $57 million deal that includes $27.5 million in guaranteed money.

Tomlinson aspired to join a team that would best suit his strengths as a defensive tackle, and he believes that he will be able to do just that under Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“The defensive scheme was one of the biggest things and just how physical that defensive scheme is, it is attacking,” Tomlinson said during his introductory press conference with the Browns. “It is based all on attacking and getting off the ball pretty much.

“Being able to use my power more to my advantage attacking everybody I line up against and just getting off the ball, I feel like it is the best fit for me.”

Schwartz is expected to have the Browns defense play under a 4-3, wide-9 defensive scheme in the 2023 campaign. One of Schwartz’s goals for his first season as Browns defensive coordinator will be to simply get the best out of Cleveland’s defensive lineman. He noted during his introductory press conference with the Browns in January that he will roll out a “very D-line-friendly scheme.”

Overall, Tomlinson is looking forward to tagging along with multiple players in the Browns front seven, including Myles Garrett.

“Me and Myles Garrett came in from the same draft class, and I am super excited to play next to him,” Tomlinson said. “He is one of those freak athletes.

“He is truly a generational player, so I am super excited to play with him. … I feel like just using my power getting off the ball and stuff like that. We are both going to demand a lot of attention. Even if we are on the same side, you can’t double-team everybody up front. That is the biggest thing. The more chemistry we are going to build with each other through OTAs, training camp and all of those things and just playing off of each other, I feel like the sky is the limit.”

Tomlinson is coming off a two-season run with the Minnesota Vikings, where he recorded 81 total tackles and 17 quarterback hits.