Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star Damian Lillard is no stranger to the fashion scene and the multi-talented point guard has had his ventures into collaborating with artists on his signature Adidas sneakers. Lillard is currently promoting his ninth signature model, the Adidas Dame 9, and will once again join forces with a streetwear legend for an exclusive collaboration.

The Adidas Dame 9 first appeared during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis as Adidas unveiled their new slate of basketball sneakers for signature athletes like Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, and Jame Harden. Lillard also rocked the Dame 9 during the NBA Playoffs, featuring a number of exclusive PE colorways in the process.

While the shoes haven't officially released to the public, Adidas will begin rolling-out the All-Star's shoes in just a few days. To aid in the hype of the release, Adidas has partnered with streetwear giant BAPE (A Bathing Ape) to create two new colorways for the Dame 9. Previously partnering to create the BAPE x Adidas Dame 4, we'll see the longtime collaborators join forces once again.

BAPE x Adidas Dame 9

The newest iteration in the Adidas Dame line comes as a futuristic sneaker with all the latest performance capabilities offered by Adidas. The split upper allows for dynamic movements and the midsoles are done in Adidas' Lightstrike technology, fitting Lillard's explosive game while remaining light in weight to allow for maximum aerodynamics and lift.

BAPE and Adidas have been collaborating on apparel and sneakers ever since 2013 and in 2018, they combined with Damian Lillard to create their own iconic colorway of the Dame 4. Now, they officially partner with Lillard to release his ninth signature sneaker in two of their debut creations, along with a personalized apparel line and his own Baby Milo character to match the sneakers. In his promotional shoot, Lillard is seen mowing the lawn in the shape of the iconic BAPE camouflage pattern.

We see two versions of the Adidas Dame 9, both donning their respective green and red colorways of the classic BAPE camo. We also see hits of gold throughout the Adidas logos to match the metal BAPE emblem along the backside of the shoes. The green camo pair notably features a gum outsole, which is a classic detail in BAPE sneakers from the past. Not only will the two pair release simultaneously, but fans can also expect to see shorts, socks, tanks, and a custom Damian Lillard x Baby Milo shirt as part of the release. All in all, it's clear BAPE is rolling out the red carpet for Adidas and their newest offering.

The BAPE x Adidas Dame 9 will releasing exclusively on Adidas CONFIRMED as well as BAPE flagship stores and the BAPE website. The shoes are set to drop August 31, 2024 and will come in full sizing. Quantities are expected to be limited and considering the constant hype behind any BAPE collaboration, be sure to stay on top of this release to secure your pair.

What do you think of the new Adidas Dame 9? Do you want to see more Adidas x BAPE collaborations?