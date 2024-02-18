The 3PT Contest King is releasing his ninth signature shoe with Adidas.

Milwaukee Bucks' star point guard Damian Lillard is making his seventh appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend and he's already off to a great start, winning his second consecutive 3PT Contest last night. It was the perfect moment as his longtime brand partner Adidas unveiled Lillard's ninth signature shoe, the Adidas Dame 9. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Damian Lillard lit up Indianapolis with his clutch shooting in the NBA's Starry 3PT Contest. Of course, it came down to the final rack as ‘Dame-Time' closed in on his second win in the competition.

DAME TIME ⌚️ Dame Lillard scores 26 points to take home the 2024 #Starry3PT ‼️ Back-to-back champion. pic.twitter.com/ckKB4FAsiC — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Shortly before his historic performance, Adidas announced via X that they would be releasing the ninth shoe in the ‘Dame' signature line. Lillard has been an Adidas athlete since before his rookie season in 2012. His first signature shoe, the D Lillard 1, first released in 2015 during the young star's third year in the league. Nine years later, he sees yet another signature models with the loyal partner.

The next step in the future of adidas Basketball. Dame 9#adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/ixZdWlugZB — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 17, 2024

First look at Damian Lillard’s ninth signature shoe, the adidas Dame 9 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQHVXPdHzG — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 17, 2024

The shoes were first unveiled at a private Adidas event in Indianapolis during the All-Star festivities. The debut edition comes in a loud Red/Black colorway, finished with a small Damian Lillard logo in Volt Green on the tongue. The shoe takes a completely different turn from its predecessor, the Adidas Dame 8, in that it follows Adidas' new-age structure for basketball shoes. We've seen similar designs out of Anthony Edwards' recent Adidas AE1 and even James Harden's Harden Vol. 8.

The Adidas Dame 9 will feature a rubberized TPU upper over a black mesh underlay. The outsoles are likely to feature Adidas' latest Jet Boost technology which they've been employing in all of their latest sneakers. As with recent Adidas Basketball releases, this silhouette provides endless possibilities for monochromatic color schemes and we should see a plethora of releases surrounding them.

While an official release date and retail price has yet to be announced, expect these to drop fairly soon in 2024 with the second half of the NBA season coming up. We can also expect to see Damian Lillard lacing these up as the Milwaukee Bucks continue their search for another NBA Championship. They're currently the three-seed in the Eastern Conference and will lean on new coach Doc Rivers for a deep playoff run.

How do you feel about the new Adidas Dame 9? Will you be marking these on your calendar?