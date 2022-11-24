Published November 24, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

After turning in a surprisingly strong effort through the first three quarters of their annual Thursday afternoon football game on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions fell apart in a spectacular way down the stretch, allowing the Bills to march their way down the field 48 yards in just 21 seconds to kick the game-winning field goal with just two seconds to go. While the Lions deserve credit for being a tough out against one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites, making some folks believe that they could actually extend their wins streak to four, in the end, Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell was unable to keep hope alive and ultimately watched their foes march down the field and secure the win.

Needless to say, fans had plenty of opinions on the Lions’ letdown, and they took to Twitter to roast up Cambell like a right-proper Thanksgiving turkey.

Dam Cambell got roasted for the Detroit Lions’ ugly loss.

I get why folks are charmed by Dan Campbell, but his game management skills have been dreadful — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 24, 2022

On paper, Tashan Reed, a Raiders beat writer for The Athletic, is correct, while Campbell has a fun demeanor in his post-game press conferences, not to mention his appearance on Hard Knocks, he opted to take a timeout with 32 seconds to go before Jared Goeff attempted a failed deep pass to DJ Chark on third-and-one and then kicked the game-tying field goal with half a minute left on the clock. While it’s never fun to play for a tie, it’s worse to play for a loss, and by giving the ball back to the Bills’ offense, they effectively did just that.

Campbell is this what you do? Dumb stuff? — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 24, 2022

After watching the Lions remain competitive deep into the second half, the Bill Simmons of The Ringer decided to set up a poll asking “How will the Lions F this up?” There was an option for “Dumb Goff pick,” another for “Drive-saving PI,” a “Crushing Fumble” choice, and even a fourth for “Nope they’re winning this,” which actually got the plurality of the votes. Unfortunately for Simmons, none of his options proved true, which he lamented in a follow-up retweet.

Should have added a choice “Dan Campbell goes into a coma with 2:30 left.” https://t.co/c992JKIh6m — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 24, 2022

Did Cambell “go into a coma,” maybe from eating a bit too much Turkey? Technically no, but his decision-making certainly played a role in his team’s defeat.

Dan Campbell’s game and clock management there will not be taught in any coaching clinics — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 24, 2022

Pat Leonard, a Giants beat writer for the New York Daily News, got in on the fun as well, suggesting that Campbell’s efforts won’t be taught in coaching clinics next spring. If anything, maybe Campbell should pursue some additional clinical study on time management, should he remain in place as the team’s head coach, of course.

Dan Campbell crumbling here late in this one. Doesn't get the time out and then 3rd and 1 they throw a deep ball. Forced to kick the field goal. It's good BUT :23 left and the Bills have 3 time outs. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 24, 2022

And last but not least, we have a comment from Matt Parrino, a Bills beat writer for Syracuse.com. An expert on the Bills, Parrino detailed how the Lions didn’t get the timeout, then maddeningly threw the ball deep on third and one before kicking a field goal with 23 seconds left on the clock.

Did the Lions lose their game to the Bills solely because of Campbell’s poor decision-making? No, not solely; the Bills did a very good job of getting down the field in a hurry at the end of the game, and their coach, Sean McDermott, deserves credit for putting together a decisive drive. Still, in the end, the Lions could have just run the ball on third and one, forced the Bills to defend them for three more plays, and even if it resulted in a trip to overtime, that would have been a better result than dropping a stunner with four seconds left to play.