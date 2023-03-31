The UConn Huskies have been able to slow down multiple versatile talents in this year’s NCAA tournament. The Huskies will have another crucial test coming up in their Final Four matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, as they will square off with standout guard Jordan Miller on Saturday.

Miller has upped his game in Miami’s run to the Final Four. He is just coming off of a potent showing in the Hurricanes’ Elite Eight win against the Texas Longhorns, where he scored 27 points on 100 percent shooting. He also orchestrated double-digit scoring outings in Miami’s NCAA tournament victories over Houston and Indiana.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has been watching plenty of film on Miller ahead of the Final Four. Overall, Hurley plans to have his team be as unpredictable as possible against the senior guard.

“It’s tough because he’s a three-level scorer,” Hurley said during a press conference on Friday. “Obviously he’s lefty. He’s slippery, super skilled, and he can also pass the ball. You just have to make his catches as difficult as you can and show him a lot of different looks. I think against teams, when you get to this point, it’s the best of the best could survive a tournament like this get to a Final Four.

“We have to show him multiple looks. One thing that he sees for an extended period of time, he’s going to eat it up. So we’re just going to have to mix things up and make things as tough as we can on him because he’s a great player, and he’s probably one of the most underrated players in the country.”

From Miller to Nijel Pack, the Hurricanes boast several players on their roster who can rack up points in the paint with ease. Hurley hopes to see his squad make life difficult for Miami in the paint on Saturday.

“Obviously from a game plan perspective, you don’t want to give up a lot of like rim 2s,” Hurley said. “They’re an excellent driving team. And we can’t foul them. We do not want to put them at the free throw line. So beyond that, I can’t invite you all the way in.”

UConn’s men’s basketball team is looking to win the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in program history.