This year’s Final Four is filled with teams that not many predicted would make it this far in the NCAA tournament, including the Miami Hurricanes. Miami was not the heavy favorite to pick up wins in each of its last three NCAA tournament games, including its Elite Eight matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Still, the Hurricanes managed to clinch a spot in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Miami is currently deemed as the underdog in its upcoming Final Four showdown against UConn. Overall, the Huskies are the odds favorite to go on and win this year’s NCAA tournament.

For Miami standout Jordan Miller, he is embracing the Hurricanes’ underdog role.

“First off, credit to UConn, they’re a great team,” Miller said during a press conference on Thursday. “They played some good teams to get here. I think they have some really good guards that lead them in assists that really make the team run. Obviously, they have a really dominant big man in the post who swallows up rebounds and plays really hard.

“But I think personally we’ve had one of the hardest sides of the bracket. I think we’ve played some really, really elite teams. I mean, everybody, I believe, had us losing to all those teams. So we’re fine with being the underdogs we’ve been all year.”

As mentioned, the Hurricanes will play in a Final Four game for the first time in program history, which comes a year after they crashed out in the Elite Eight at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks. Regardless of what happens in the coming days, Miller will look back at this season pleased with how Miami dealt with adversity throughout the campaign.

“Here’s what I’ll say, I feel like regardless of the outcome, we’re winners,” Miller said. “We made school history for the first time, Final Four. Obviously we still have goals we want to reach. But we’re looking to just kind of set the foundation for Miami basketball and just be what teams look up to and try to reach.”

With a victory over UConn, the Hurricanes will secure a 30-win season for the first time in team history.