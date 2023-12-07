Dan Stevens took a role in the English dub of The Boy and the Heron due to his fandom of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.

A true fan

In IndieWire's new feature, David Ehrlich spoke to those who helped make the English dub of The Boy and the Heron possible. Included in those is Stevens, who revealed his love for Studio Ghibli led him to taking the gig.

“It's very cool to get a sneak preview of a new Miyazaki movie,” Stevens told Ehrlich, “and to be in the mix for what might potentially be the last one is just epic.”

Dan Stevens is known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast film.

The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki's latest film. It was his first in a decade since 2013's The Wind Rises. The film was released in July in Japan and would screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. As it goes with any Studio Ghibli film, an English dub was made.

The film follows a young boy's journey into a fantastical world after the death of his mother. Along the way he meets a talking grey heron and other incredible creatures. The English dub of the film will be released in the United States on December 8, 2023.

Robert Pattinson, Mark Hamill, Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista star in the English dub of the film.

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have released several animated classics. Some of their catalog include My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo.