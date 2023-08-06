The UFC Nashville event featured a highly anticipated matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. However, the fight was marred by an incident involving UFC President Dana White, who walked out of the arena during the bout due to the lack of interest in the fight.

Dana White walked out during the 4th round. #UFCNashville — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023

Leading up to the fight, many experts predicted that the matchup between Sandhagen and Font would be a thrilling contest. Both fighters had a reputation for their striking skills, and the fight was expected to be a showcase of their technical abilities.

Unfortunately, the fight between Sandhagen and Font didn’t live up to the expectations. There were early exchanges between the two fighters but it was one-way traffic once Cory Sandhagen got his grappling going. It seemed like the short-notice nature of the fight for Rob Font really played a vital role in his downfall in this fight. He may have thought Sandhagen was going to primarily strike with him but he mixed in the wrestling and grappling better than he has in any other fight.

The crowd was restless throughout the contest and wanted to see violence but Sandhagen just dominated Font with his wrestling and grappling and made it look relatively easy.

During the fight, UFC President Dana White was seen leaving his seat and walking out of the arena during the 4th round. The reason for his departure is unclear, but it is speculated that he may have been unhappy with the way the fight was going. The incident has sparked speculation about White being unhappy with the performances of both Sandhagen and Font in the main event spot at UFC Nashville.

In Sandhagen’s postfight speech, he called for the winner of the bantamweight title fight between the champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley after their fight at UFC 292 on August 19th. Many are speculating that Dana White wouldn’t be too inclined to grant him a title shot after a performance like he just had. It remains to be seen what is next for Cory Sandhagen but he certainly should be in the talks of a potential title shot next after such a dominant performance at UFC Nashville.