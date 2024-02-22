UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval continues on the main card with a fight between Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado in the lightweight division. Zellhuber is coming off back-to-back victories as he comes into this matchup meanwhile, Prado got his first win in his UFC career his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Zellhuber-Prado prediction and pick.
Daniel Zellhuber (14-1) secured his contract after his victory in the Contender Series against Lucas Almeida. After dropping his UFC debut, Zellhuber has since rattled off back-to-back victories against UFC veterans. He will now look to make it three in a row in front of his home crowd when he takes on Francisco Prado this weekend.
Francisco Prado (12-1) got his shot in the UFC when he faced off against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 284 in enemy territory where he dropped a unanimous decision. He was then able to come back five months later to take on Ottman Azaitar who he knocked out in the first round. Now, Prado will look to get on his first winning streak in his UFC career when he takes on Daniel Zellhuber this weekend at UFC Mexico City.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Daniel Zellhuber-Francisco Prado Odds
Daniel Zellhuber -255
Francisco Prado: +215
Over 2.5 rounds: -130
Under 2.5 rounds: +100
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Daniel Zellhuber Will Win
Daniel Zellhuber secured his contract after going to war with Lucas Almeida on the Contender Series in 2021. Since securing his contract, he has gone 2-0 after dropping his UFC debut against Trey Ogden. He will be looking to extend his winning streak in the UFC to three when he takes on Argentina's Francisco Prado.
Zellhuber is one of the taller lightweights in the division standing in at 6'1″ and sports a 77″ reach, giving him an 8″ reach advantage in this matchup against Prado. That should work wonders against a fighter like Prado who thrives on a brawl. Zellhuber does a great job using his long limbs to keep his opponents at bay and the way that Prado likes to pressure forward and that is the perfect gameplan for that type of fighter. As long as Zellhuber can fight his fight at distance he should be able to outstrike his way to a decision victory on the judge's scorecards.
Why Francisco Prado Will Win
Francisco Prado made a name for himself recking the competition in Argentina to a perfect 11-0 record before getting the call to fight in the UFC. His UFC debut didn't go as planned when he took on Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 284 and dropped the unanimous decision. However, Prado was able to get his first UFC win when he emphatically knocked out Ottman Azaitar back in July 2022.
Prado will take on Mexico's Daniel Zellhuber in UFC Mexico City's featured bout on the main card. Prado is a very dangerous striker who will be looking to bring the fight to Zellhuber every chance that he gets. He will be at a massive disadvantage at range that he will need to get on the inside of the 8″ reach disadvantage that he has to land his strikes, If Prado can get on the inside of the reach land his devastating strikes and mix in the grappling he has the chance to silence the Mexico crowd and score the upset this weekend in Mexico City.
Final Daniel Zellhuber-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick
This should be a great scrap in the lightweight division between these two surging prospects. Zellhuber has the style of striking of that can make anyone in the lightweight division have a rough time. His considerable height and reach advantages help him stay on the outside of his opponent's range and punish them when they come within range. Also being the naturally taller fighter, taking him down is a lot harder than others in the division.
As for Prado, he looks to make things ugly and get in a brawl with his opponents like he did against Ottman Azaitar. He is going to need to get in on the 8″ reach advantage that Zellhuber possesses and from there he will need to land his powerful strikes and mix in the takedowns to get ahead on the scorecards. Ultimately, Prado will be the one that will be aggressor looking to bring the fight to Zellhuber but Zellhuber will do a good at job at utilizing his long limbs to keep Prado at the end of his strikes as he outstrikes and potshots his way to victory.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Daniel Zellhuber-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick: Daniel Zellhuber (-255), Over 2.5 Rounds (-130)