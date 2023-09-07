Danny Masterson has received a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape.

During the trial, Masterson was facing a potential prison sentence of 30 years to life. He has been charged on two of three forcible rape charges from May 31. Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Masterson for 15 years to life on each charge. However, she ordered he serve them consecutively.

On May 31, Masterson was convicted on two of the charges while the jury could not reach a verdict on the third.

Appearing at the courthouse during Masterson's sentencing were his wife, Bijou Phillips, who was crying, and his siblings: Alanna, Christopher, and Jordan Masterson. The three siblings were all seated together in the courtroom.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said. “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

Danny Masterson is an actor known for his role of Steven Hyde in That '70s Show. He starred with the likes of Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for eight seasons and 200 episodes from 1998 until 2006.

He also had roles in films including Face/Off, Yes Man, The Chicago 8, and Alter Egos. His latest film credit came in Urge, a thriller film from Liongsate. Masterson had a far more successful career on the TV side. Outside of That '70s Show, he also starred in episodes of MADtv, King of the Hill, and Robot Chicken.

From 2012-2014, Masterson starred in the series Men at Work. TBS cancelled the series after three seasons.