Former That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been convicted by a Los Angeles jury on two counts of forcible rape in a retrial of a case involving three women, according to the Los Angeles Times. The jury reached its verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for several days.

The jury found Danny Masterson guilty of sexually assaulting Jen B. and N. Trout but was unable to reach a verdict on the allegations against Chrissy B. Masterson, 47, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape following accusations by three different women, including a former girlfriend. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.

If convicted on all three charges, Masterson faced a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. The courtroom was filled with Masterson’s relatives, supporters, and other observers during the reading of the verdict. Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, let out a cry of distress and began sobbing after hearing the verdict.

The allegations against Masterson first surfaced in 2017, and most of them were aired during the two-week trial. The victims, identified as Chrissy B., Jen B., and N. Trout, were all practicing Scientologists who met Masterson through the church.

Two of the women revealed that they had waited over a decade to come forward due to discouragement from church officials, who advised against involving law enforcement. They felt torn between their faith and seeking justice against Masterson, who they accused of raping them.

The women, who had relatives within Scientology, feared being excommunicated and labeled “suppressive persons” if they spoke out against Masterson and the church. They recounted being drugged by Masterson after consuming drinks that left them disoriented and nauseous.

Masterson, who has denied all allegations, did not testify at either trial, and his defense attorneys did not present a defense during the retrial. The defense emphasized the lack of forensic evidence and questioned the motivations of the victims, suggesting a bias against the church influenced their accusations.

With the guilty verdict on two counts of forcible rape, Masterson now awaits sentencing for his crimes.