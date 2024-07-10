It’s official: the Matchete is one of us! Machete star Danny Trejo surprises the internet by revealing he plays video games, specifically Animal Crossing.

In a surprising twist of events, Danny Trejo reveals that he plays Animal Crossing.

In a post in X (formerly known as Twitter), the renowned actor revealed he plays the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He accompanies the post with a picture of himself holding out his Nintendo Switch with the game’s K.K. Slider on the screen.

Furthermore, as revealed through the post’s caption, it turns out that the fifth main entry in the Animal Crossing series was his favorite video game of all time.

“What’s your favorite video game of all time? Mine…@AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! #NationalVideoGameDay,” Danny Trejo captions his post on X (formerly known as Twitter.

Trejo posted this revelation in celebration of the National Video Game Day, which is held every eighth of July. So far, as of this article’s writing, his post has garnered 7.9 million views, 257K likes, and 30K shares.

The Internet Reacts to Danny Trejo Playing Video Games

Many of us gamers don’t exactly have Danny Trejo x Animal Crossing in our 2024 bingo cards. Thus, it comes as a huge surprise for many to learn about Trejo’s love for the game.

As such, here are some of the reactions to Danny Trejo’s Animal Crossing post:

“Danny likes Animal Crossing! No [redacted] way! It’s definitely at the top of my list with WoW, RuneScape, and Skyrim! Oh and can’t forget Stardew Valley, you gotta give that one a try if you like Animal Crossing!”

“You’re a cool dude Danny 🫡”

“I am politely asking to visit your island or you to visit mine”

“My kids want the “spy kids guy” to visit their island. [You’re] always gonna [be] Machete for me …😅”

“learning that the favorite video game of one of the most badass actors around is one of the cutest most innocent games out there is amazing”

“A good choice. 👍”

One fan believed that Trejo, famous for his tough guy roles in Hollywood and his affinity for boxing and martial arts, would have loved a fighting game title instead.

“Thought yours would be “street fighter” champ! 🥊,” the said fan presumes.

Even the official Xbox X account responded to Trejo’s post.

“Now we need to know who your favorite villager is,” the official Xbox X account replies to Trejo’s post.

Danny Trejo is a gamer

In case you do not know, Danny Trejo is a proper gamer. In fact, he has voiced a variety of video game characters in his career. Here’s a short list of all his roles in some of your favorite video games:

Danny Trejo’s Video Game Portfolio

2004: Trejo appeared in the videogame Def Jam: Fight for NY as a villain and enforcer for Snoop Dogg’s character. His character, named after him, uses the street fighting style and is both a featured and playable character.

2006: Trejo reprised his role in the PSP game Def Jam Fight for NY: The Takeover.

Trejo lent his voice to: Umberto Robina in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, a character resembling Trejo. Raul Alfonso Tejada, a Ghoul, in Fallout: New Vegas.

Trejo appeared as Duke, the instructor, in the PlayStation Move game The Fight: Lights Out.

He appeared as himself in the “Escalation” map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) on the zombie map “Call of the Dead”.

His voice and appearance are featured in the game Guns of Boom.

Trejo can be seen in the introduction of the game Greg Hastings Tournament Paintball MAX’D (“Play for Real”, B-Real & DJ Lethal).

2019: Trejo was added as a playable character in the battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

2019: Trejo participated in promotions for Magic: The Gathering Arena, along with Sean Plott.

2021: Trejo made a guest appearance in the DLC expansion game Far Cry 6: Danny and Dani vs. Everybody.

2022: Trejo made a guest appearance in the 2D-platforming skateboarding game Olli Olli World, appearing in the fictional Radlandia.

2022: Trejo appeared as Machete in the 3rd DLC for the game Scum.

2023: Trejo was revealed as a celebrity star in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, voicing the Hawaiian mob boss Dwight Méndez. Danny Trejo and his Animal Crossing Podcast series Circling back to Animal Crossing, the Machete man himself actually appeared in an Animal Crossing podcast series three years ago called Danny’s Diary With Danny Trejo by Gary Whitta. The podcast series lasted four episodes, with each episode lasting anywhere from six to 13 minutes in length. With Danny Trejo being a public face for Animal Crossing today, we sure do like how celebrities admitting to being a gamer is becoming the norm. After all, video games, such as Animal Crossing, is a great way to relax and relieve stress after a long day of work. That said, we are booting our Nintendo Switches back up to visit the villagers that we have accidentally abandoned by playing other games. Hopefully, you will do that as well!

