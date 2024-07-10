It’s official: the Matchete is one of us! Machete star Danny Trejo surprises the internet by revealing he plays video games, specifically Animal Crossing.
Danny Trejo Plays Animal Crossing
In a surprising twist of events, Danny Trejo reveals that he plays Animal Crossing.
In a post in X (formerly known as Twitter), the renowned actor revealed he plays the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He accompanies the post with a picture of himself holding out his Nintendo Switch with the game’s K.K. Slider on the screen.
Furthermore, as revealed through the post’s caption, it turns out that the fifth main entry in the Animal Crossing series was his favorite video game of all time.
“What’s your favorite video game of all time? Mine…@AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! #NationalVideoGameDay,” Danny Trejo captions his post on X (formerly known as Twitter.
Trejo posted this revelation in celebration of the National Video Game Day, which is held every eighth of July. So far, as of this article’s writing, his post has garnered 7.9 million views, 257K likes, and 30K shares.
The Internet Reacts to Danny Trejo Playing Video Games
Many of us gamers don’t exactly have Danny Trejo x Animal Crossing in our 2024 bingo cards. Thus, it comes as a huge surprise for many to learn about Trejo’s love for the game.
As such, here are some of the reactions to Danny Trejo’s Animal Crossing post:
“Danny likes Animal Crossing! No [redacted] way! It’s definitely at the top of my list with WoW, RuneScape, and Skyrim! Oh and can’t forget Stardew Valley, you gotta give that one a try if you like Animal Crossing!”
“You’re a cool dude Danny 🫡”
“I am politely asking to visit your island or you to visit mine”
“My kids want the “spy kids guy” to visit their island. [You’re] always gonna [be] Machete for me …😅”
“learning that the favorite video game of one of the most badass actors around is one of the cutest most innocent games out there is amazing”
“A good choice. 👍”
One fan believed that Trejo, famous for his tough guy roles in Hollywood and his affinity for boxing and martial arts, would have loved a fighting game title instead.
“Thought yours would be “street fighter” champ! 🥊,” the said fan presumes.
Even the official Xbox X account responded to Trejo’s post.
“Now we need to know who your favorite villager is,” the official Xbox X account replies to Trejo’s post.
Danny Trejo is a gamer
In case you do not know, Danny Trejo is a proper gamer. In fact, he has voiced a variety of video game characters in his career. Here’s a short list of all his roles in some of your favorite video games:
Danny Trejo’s Video Game Portfolio
