Daredevil: Born Again has yet to premiere on Disney+, but that hasn’t stopped Vincent D’Onofrio from teasing a second season.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who’s currently shooting Daredevil: Born Again, was speaking with Newsweek about the series and revealed plans for a second season.

“And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs — in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that — but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it,” said D’Onofrio.

He also promised that Daredevil: Born Again will be a change of pace from the Netflix series despite sharing some similarities.

“We’ve only just started shooting. I think we’re a couple weeks in, and the show. is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it’s so exciting because what we’re doing is quite something,” said D’Onofrio. He continued, “I think it’s something that people are not going to expect.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since the Disney+ streaming service launched in early 2021, it has been home to a number of MCU series including WandaVision, Loki, and, most recently, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Included in the slew of upcoming releases is Daredevil: Born Again — which will serve as a pseudo-sequel and reboot of the popular Netflix series, Daredevil, which ran for three seasons and was a part of Netflix’s The Defenders Saga that also included the likes of The Punisher.

Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio played Daredevil and Wilson Fisk (aka The Kingpin), respectively, in the Netflix series and made their triumphant returns to their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye — another Disney+ series — and will also appear in the upcoming series, Echo.

D’Onofrio is currently off shooting Daredevil: Born Again, and a new set photo has provided a first look at his return to the character. Posted by u/DCcomixfan in the Marvel Studios subreddit, the photo shows D’Onofrio in Fisk’s usual attire of a suit and tie while he looks off into the distance at something.

We’re still a long way off from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, but the quotes and first look at Vincent D’Onofrio in his return as Wilson Fisk is sure to get fans excited.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released in early 2024 on Disney+.