Even though most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 projects didn’t massively blow everyone’s minds, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still managed to come out on top and exceeded the expectations of many. And just like its theatrical run which raked in a massive profit and a series of favorable reviews, this MCU film is proving to be the true powerhouse it is after a very impressive debut it had recently on Disney Plus.

Thank you fans around the world for making Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever the #1 Marvel Film Premiere Globally on @DisneyPlus to date! pic.twitter.com/MztaRoLvAN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 6, 2023

As it stands, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now holds the record for the most-watched Marvel movie premiere on Disney Plus worldwide, based on the number of hours it was streamed during its first five days on the streaming service. And while the exact numbers haven’t been released by Disney, this means that the final film of Phase 4 now holds the distinction of surpassing all the other Marvel offerings when it comes to its initial streaming performance.

Apart from this latest development, the Black Panther sequel counts itself among the studio’s more successful ventures in recent years, both critically and financially. Just last November, Wakanda Forever made a strong debut in theaters when it earned a total of $330 million worldwide. It also holds the North American box office record for the highest November opening weekend when it took $180 million.

Moreover, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned a series of big dubs recently when it became the first Marvel film that received an Academy Award nomination, courtesy of Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. It also garnered four other nods, including Original Song, Makeup and Hair Styling, Visual Effects, and Costume Design.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s massive debut on Disney Plus is just the exclamation point Marvel needs to cap its Phase 4 series of projects. With a compelling story that follows the death of T’Challa, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, and a powerhouse cast bringing the plot to life, there’s really no reason not to catch it on the streaming service.