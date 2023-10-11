Vincent D'Onofrio, who will reprise the role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, is taking to X to discuss the show. This comes after rumors of the MCU overhauling the upcoming Disney+ series.

“Have some trust”

Responding to X (formerly Twitter) users, D'Onofrio answered fans who were questioning the status of the Daredevil series. One X user quote-posted an old post from an excited O'Onofrio, saying “Well now this aged poorly.”

“Unless you really know what's going [on] there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement,” D'Onofrio fired back. “We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend, trust.”

The thread continued, after the X user said, “You're right, I don't [know what's going on]. I'm just going off reports/my personal feelings about this weird new era of television.”

The Kingpin actor responded.”Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post [production]. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news. It's not,” the Daredevil star said. “It's simpl[y] a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less.”

Vincent D'Onofrio is known for his roles in Full Metal Jacket, Mystic Pizza, Men in Black, and JFK. He recently starred as Jerry Falwell in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, giving an incredibly-accurate performance, and could be seen in Dumb Money — the film about the GameStop short squeeze.

Daredevil: Born Again will see the returns of Charlie Cox, D'Onofrio, and Jon Berthal. The three had roles in Netflix's Marvel universe back in the day. Cox made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D'Onofrio appeared in a couple of episodes of Hawkeye.