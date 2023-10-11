The 18-episode MCU-Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, seemed to be going smoothly prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, the series will be getting a complete overhaul per a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit revealed that Daredevil: Born Again is basically getting a full overhaul. They are now “on the hunt” for new writers and directors to take over the MCU series.

According to the report, the Daredevil series “wasn't working” and Marvel had quietly let go of Chris Ord and Matt Corman in late September. Ord and Corman will remain executive producers on the show. Additionally, they released the directors that were attached for the remainder of the season.

The issue with Ord and Corman's vision is that they “crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix [Daredevil series] version, known for its action and violence.” Apparently, Charlie Cox didn't even don the red Daredevil costume until the fourth episode of the MCU series.

Whoever takes over the reins of the MCU series may inherit some of the already-recorded scenes. THR added that Marvel plans on keeping some of the scenes and episodes. However, “other serialized elements will be injected.”

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are all set to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again. The trio had previously played Daredevil, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Frank Castle/Punisher in Netflix's Marvel universe. Disney since bought the rights, opting to make another Daredevil series, this time in the MCU and for Disney+. Cox had made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.