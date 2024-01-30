If it's anything like her other series', we should be in for a treat.

A new limited series from HBO is being produced based on Gillian Flynn's novel Dark Places.

If made, it will be a limited series, Variety reports. The series will include Flynn as co-creator, writer, and co-showrunner on this exciting new project. To help, Brett Johnson will be co-showrunner, co-creator, and writer with Guerrin Gardner.

The logline for the book reads, “Now, 25 years later, a pair of mother/daughter true crime ‘detectives' locate a grownup Libby and pump her for details, believing that Ben is innocent. Libby, having spent her youth working the talk show circuit, hopes to once again turn a profit off her tragic history: She'll reconnect with the players from that night and report her findings — for a fee. As Libby's search takes her from shabby Missouri strip clubs to abandoned Oklahoma tourist traps, the unimaginable truth emerges, and Libby finds herself right back where she started — on the run from a killer.”

Dark Places was adapted into a 2015 movie that starred Charlize Theron as Libby. However, you can expect the series to differ, with the author being so involved.

Flynn is the executive producer of the Emmy-winning HBO limited series Sharp Objects, also based on her novel. It starred Amy Adams and Syndey Sweeny. Additionally, the author is behind Gone Girl, which had Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike as the leads.

Currently, there's no information on when production starts or any anticipated release date.

